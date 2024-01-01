Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio!</b><br> <br> If you want a big 3-row midsize SUV that can haul up to eight passengers, this gorgeous 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is the SUV that you have been looking for. This 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>One of the best modern family haulers, the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, its lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores.This SUV has 187,395 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

187,395 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

LTZ

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
187,395KM
VIN 1GNKVLED7CJ348469

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12928A
  • Mileage 187,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio!

If you want a big 3-row midsize SUV that can haul up to eight passengers, this gorgeous 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is the SUV that you have been looking for. This 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

One of the best modern family haulers, the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores.This SUV has 187,395 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

Premium Audio
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland for sale in Swift Current, SK
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 200,672 KM $55,904 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 174,532 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 3500 ST for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 RAM 3500 ST 123,765 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Traverse