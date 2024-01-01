$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Traverse
LTZ
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Used
187,395KM
VIN 1GNKVLED7CJ348469
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12928A
- Mileage 187,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio!
If you want a big 3-row midsize SUV that can haul up to eight passengers, this gorgeous 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is the SUV that you have been looking for. This 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
One of the best modern family haulers, the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores.This SUV has 187,395 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
Premium Audio
SiriusXM
