<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!</b><br> <br> Compare at $18216 - Our Price is just $17685! <br> <br> A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2012 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>Whether its the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. Its been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 214,228 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6CFC12995 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF6CFC12995</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2012 Ford F-150

214,228 KM

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

2012 Ford F-150

FX4

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Used
214,228KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF6CFC12995

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12634A
  • Mileage 214,228 KM

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

