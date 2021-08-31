+ taxes & licensing
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2012 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD, 2.4 L, 6 SPEED AUTO, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING 8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT W/ POWER LUMBAR, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR CAMERA, AM/FM/XM/CD PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS, CHROME-CLAD ALLOY 18' WHEELS, PRIVACY GLASS AND SO MUCH MORE! LADY DRIVEN, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, A BARGAIN AT ONLY $11,995. DONT MISS IT!! 2GKFLTEK9C6296035
