2012 GMC Terrain

140,295 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7685272
  Stock #: 296035
  VIN: 2GKFLTEK9C6296035

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 296035
  Mileage 140,295 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC TERRAIN SLE-2 AWD, 2.4 L, 6 SPEED AUTO, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING 8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT W/ POWER LUMBAR, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, REAR CAMERA, AM/FM/XM/CD PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS, CHROME-CLAD ALLOY 18' WHEELS, PRIVACY GLASS AND SO MUCH MORE! LADY DRIVEN, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, A BARGAIN AT ONLY $11,995. DONT MISS IT!! 2GKFLTEK9C6296035

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Reclining Seats
Front reclining bucket seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Transmission: Electronic 6 Speed Automatic
Remote Vehicle Start System
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Colour Touch
Engine: 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT Direct Injection
Wheels: 18' x 7' Chrome Clad Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

