Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Accord

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

Sdn LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Accord

Sdn LX

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7670596
  • Stock #: D11814A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Boasts 34 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Honda Accord Sdn boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights -inc: door & trunk open, fuel, coolant temp, low oil pressure, low brake fluid, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) on, passenger-side airbag shut-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Honda Accord Sdn Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Steering wheel-mounted illuminated audio controls, cruise controls, Side-impact door beams, Side door pockets, Side curtain airbags, front & rear, Remote trunk & fuel filler door release, Remote entry system w/pwr window control, pwr trunk release.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Dodge

2019 RAM 2500 Big Horn
 59,888 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 3500...
 155,125 KM
$43,111 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 SLT
 145,003 KM
$24,576 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory