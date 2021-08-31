2012 Honda Accord

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
+ taxes & licensing
Boasts 34 Highway MPG and 23 City MPG! This Honda Accord Sdn boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning lights -inc: door & trunk open, fuel, coolant temp, low oil pressure, low brake fluid, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) on, passenger-side airbag shut-off, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable pwr rack & pinion steering.*This Honda Accord Sdn Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Sunglasses holder, Steering wheel-mounted illuminated audio controls, cruise controls, Side-impact door beams, Side door pockets, Side curtain airbags, front & rear, Remote trunk & fuel filler door release, Remote entry system w/pwr window control, pwr trunk release.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to make this car yours today!
