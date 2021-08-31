2012 Honda Accord

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7670596

7670596 Stock #: D11814A

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.