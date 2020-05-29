Menu
$13,986

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Nissan

306-778-7000

2012 Nissan Armada

2012 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition

2012 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$13,986

+ taxes & licensing

  140,376KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5124125
  Stock #: P3273
  VIN: 5N1AA0NE7CN615637
Exterior Colour
GALAXY BLACK
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

4WD Sport Utility, 4WD 4dr Platinum Edition, 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V8 5.6L/339

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Rear Seat Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

