Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2012 Nissan Armada
Platinum Reserve
Location
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
209,465KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183520
- Stock #: P3639
- VIN: 5N1AA0NE0CN615642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,465 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Armada is a full-size SUV that makes every day an unforgettable adventure. Turn heads with a refined, yet muscular exterior design. Attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship greet you the moment you step inside. Welcome passengers with plush room and versatility to take on bigger cargo. For one vehicle that does it all, it's hard to beat the versatility and capability of this Nissan Armada. This SUV has 209,465 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 317HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
