2012 RAM 1500

Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Tow Package

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Glove Box Lamp

Overhead Console w/UGDO

Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp

Halogen Headlamps

Halogen Quad Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

tinted windows

Rear Mounted Spare Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Sliding Window Safety Fog Lamps

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Traction Control System Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Leather Wrap Wheel

Bright/Bright Billets Grille

Additional Features Crew Cab

Premium Audio

All Equipped

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

DUAL REAR EXHAUST

REAR VIEW AUTO DIM MIRROR

Navigation System

Bed Liner

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Electronic Compass

Wheels: 20' x 9' Chrome Clad Aluminum

RamBox Cargo Management System

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Chrome Exterior Mirrors

6.5' Touch Screen Display

HARD DRIVE

Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors

Luxury Group

Electronic Shift On Demand Transfer Case

Auto Dim Exterior Mirrors

UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth

Remote USB Port

Garmin Navigation System

Bighorn Badge

Quick Order Package 25X Big Horn

Radio: UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.