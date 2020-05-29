Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Knight Dodge

306-773-9301

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

ST

2012 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 195,420KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5048907
  • Stock #: D11462A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT3CS175994
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Dark Slate/Medium Graystone Interior
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.7L/345

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Carpeted floor covering
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • 25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen speed control tire pressure monitoring display trailer brake control vehicle info centre
  • DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service
  • P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
  • 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
  • UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler
  • SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

