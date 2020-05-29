2012 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Class IV Receiver Hitch

Carpeted floor covering

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)

Conventional Spare Tire

BRIGHT WHITE

25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen speed control tire pressure monitoring display trailer brake control vehicle info centre

DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service

P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)

17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS

UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror

5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler

SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.