2012 RAM 1500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Convenience
-
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Power Outlet
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- SPEED CONTROL
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- Carpeted floor covering
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- BRIGHT WHITE
- 25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL GROUP -inc: instrument cluster w/display screen speed control tire pressure monitoring display trailer brake control vehicle info centre
- DARK SLATE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year radio service
- P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
- 17" X 8" CHROME CLAD STEEL WHEELS
- UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror
- 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooling HD transmission oil cooler
- SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 8" chrome clad steel wheels SIRIUS satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floo...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.