2012 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 5 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8233266

8233266 Stock #: D3527

D3527 VIN: 1C6RD7NT6CS192368

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Mileage 105,562 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT/REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS,PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield,REMOTE START,CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH,121 LITRE FUEL TANK,20 X 9 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD),MONOTONE PAINT,5.7L V8 HEMI ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.