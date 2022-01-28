Menu
2012 RAM 1500

105,562 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

2012 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,562KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8233266
  Stock #: D3527
  VIN: 1C6RD7NT6CS192368

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 105,562 KM

Vehicle Features

FRONT/REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS,PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield,REMOTE START,CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH,121 LITRE FUEL TANK,20 X 9 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD),MONOTONE PAINT,5.7L V8 HEMI ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

