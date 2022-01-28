$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2012 RAM 1500
2012 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
105,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8233266
- Stock #: D3527
- VIN: 1C6RD7NT6CS192368
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 105,562 KM
Vehicle Features
FRONT/REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS,PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield,REMOTE START,CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH,121 LITRE FUEL TANK,20 X 9 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD),MONOTONE PAINT,5.7L V8 HEMI ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6