2012 RAM 3500

288,537 KM

$31,791

+ tax & licensing
$31,791

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$31,791

+ taxes & licensing

288,537KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9183511
  Stock #: P3640
  VIN: 3C63DRJL4CG248144

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P3640
  Mileage 288,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package!

Compare at $32745 - Our Price is just $31791!

This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2012 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 288,537 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63DRJL4CG248144.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

