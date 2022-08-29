2012 RAM 3500

$31,791 + taxes & licensing 2 8 8 , 5 3 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9183511

9183511 Stock #: P3640

P3640 VIN: 3C63DRJL4CG248144

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3640

Mileage 288,537 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Premium Sound Package SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.