Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2013 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 222,792 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.

2013 Dodge Journey

222,792 KM

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,792KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG4DT629413

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12844A3
  • Mileage 222,792 KM

Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows!

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2013 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 222,792 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG4DT629413.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Cargo Net
Speed Control
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Driver/Passenger Lower LED Lamps
Interior Observation Mirror
Glove Box Lamp
Front/rear floor mats
Door sill scuff pads
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Liftgate flood lamp
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Floor carpeting
Rear Courtesy/Reading Lamps
Cargo tie down loops
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Driver seat height adjust
Premium Instrument Cluster
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
Vehicle info centre
240-km/h speedometer
Rear reclining fold-flat seat
Floor console w/armrest
Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down
Premium instrument cluster display

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
525 CCA maintenance-free battery
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Performance pwr rack & pinion steering

Brake Assist
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front height adjustable shoulder belts
Rear door child protection locks
Advanced multi-stage front airbags -inc: front passenger occupant sensor
Electronic roll mitigation
Supplemental front side airbags
Supplemental front/rear side-curtain airbags
Cora tire pressure monitoring system
Driver knee-bolster airbag
Child seat anchor system, LATCH ready

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Window Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Tinted windshield
Rear wiper w/washer
Body-colour mirrors
Black sill
LED tail lamps
CHMSL Lamp
Performance body-colour fascias
Pwr heated manual-folding mirrors

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Removable short mast antenna

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2013 Dodge Journey