Outstanding design defines the 2013 Ford Edge! This is a superior vehicle at an affordable price! It includes heated seats, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, power front seats, and leather upholstery. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and all wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Door Locks
- Power Sunroof
- POWER SEAT
- Power Liftgate
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Dual Climate Control
- Climate Control
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Courtesy Lights
- remote start
- Intermittent Wipers
- Console
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Convenience Lighting Pkg
- Cup Holder
- Halogen Headlamps
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Interior
- Reclining Seats
- Exterior
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- tinted windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- Satellite Radio
- Digital clock
- Powertrain
- Security
- Windows
- Panoramic Sunroof
- rear window defogger
- Privacy Glass
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Traction Control System
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Premium Audio
- Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
- 4th Door
- Fully loaded
- Rear View Camera
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
- Power Lift Gates
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Electronic Compass
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Panoramic Vista Roof
- Driver Entry Package
- Intelligent access w/push-button start
- Equipment Group 400A
- RADIO: VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
- CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
- 3.39 Axle Ratio
- Transmission: 6-Spd SelectShift Auto w/Sport Mode
- Engine: 3.7L Ti-VCT V6
- Wheels: 22' Polished Aluminum
- Tires: P265/40R22 AS BSW
- Electronic Thermometer
- GVWR: 2527 kgs
- Keyless Entry w/ Proximity Sensors and Push-Button Start
- Synch Voice Activated Bluetooth System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
