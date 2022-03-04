2013 Ford Escape

$6,996 + taxes & licensing 2 8 3 , 4 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8484438

8484438 Stock #: B3536A

B3536A VIN: 1FMCU9G9XDUB11126

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B3536A

Mileage 283,449 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Sync SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.