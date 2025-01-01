$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,724KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET7DFB46805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25T129
- Mileage 217,724 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Running Boards
Box Liner
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Seating
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Additional Features
4th Door
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2018 Ford Transit VAN T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding Dr, Insulated 118,054 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue AWD S Loaded Heated Str Wheel & Seats Great Deal! 72,350 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Fully Equipped, Priced to Sell! 101,306 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2013 Ford F-150