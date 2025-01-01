Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford F-150

217,724 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12851870

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 157 XLT

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 12851870
  2. 12851870
  3. 12851870
  4. 12851870
  5. 12851870
  6. 12851870
  7. 12851870
  8. 12851870
  9. 12851870
  10. 12851870
  11. 12851870
  12. 12851870
  13. 12851870
  14. 12851870
  15. 12851870
  16. 12851870
  17. 12851870
  18. 12851870
  19. 12851870
  20. 12851870
  21. 12851870
  22. 12851870
  23. 12851870
  24. 12851870
  25. 12851870
  26. 12851870
  27. 12851870
  28. 12851870
  29. 12851870
  30. 12851870
  31. 12851870
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,724KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET7DFB46805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25T129
  • Mileage 217,724 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Running Boards
Box Liner
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Seating

Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Additional Features

4th Door
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2018 Ford Transit VAN T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding Dr, Insulated for sale in Swift Current, SK
2018 Ford Transit VAN T-350 148 Hi Rf 9500 GVWR Sliding Dr, Insulated 118,054 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue AWD S Loaded Heated Str Wheel & Seats Great Deal! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 Nissan Rogue AWD S Loaded Heated Str Wheel & Seats Great Deal! 72,350 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Fully Equipped, Priced to Sell! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD Fully Equipped, Priced to Sell! 101,306 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2013 Ford F-150