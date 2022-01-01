2013 Ford Fiesta

Listing ID: 8108278

8108278 Stock #: 3484BB

3484BB VIN: 3FADP4BJ0DM113112

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Rear Head Air Bag,A/C,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Steel Wheels,Front Head Air Bag,Tires - Rear All-Season,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Front Wheel Drive,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Cloth Seats,Stability Control...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.