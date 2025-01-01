$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
219,023KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4DG093301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25T068
- Mileage 219,023 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe