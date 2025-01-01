Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

219,023 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY

12492430

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO LUXURY

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
219,023KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB4DG093301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25T068
  • Mileage 219,023 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback Loaded Leather, Sale Priced! for sale in Swift Current, SK
2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback Loaded Leather, Sale Priced! 70,923 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr for sale in Swift Current, SK
2016 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 148 Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr 226,432 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box for sale in Swift Current, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box 166,191 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe