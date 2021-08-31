+ taxes & licensing
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? You're going to love the 2013 Hyundai Tucson! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: heated seats, front fog lights, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive provides for safe passage, regardless of road or weather conditions. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
