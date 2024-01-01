$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Used
203,957KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG6DC512674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,957 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 203,957 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG6DC512674.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee