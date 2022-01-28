Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

216,125 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

216,125KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8261904
  • Stock #: 3482A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG7DC652444

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 216,125 KM

Vehicle Features

17 X 8.0 ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD),3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD),P245/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD),BRIGHT WHITE,BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS,5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD),3.09 AXLE RATIO,26E LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Standard Nissan

2007 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 191,294 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 9,380 KM
$39,943 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey R/T
 62,979 KM
$15,250 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

Call Dealer

306-778-XXXX

(click to show)

306-778-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory