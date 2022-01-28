$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
216,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8261904
- Stock #: 3482A
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG7DC652444
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 216,125 KM
Vehicle Features
17 X 8.0 ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD),3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD),P245/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD),BRIGHT WHITE,BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS,5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD),3.09 AXLE RATIO,26E LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Standard Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6