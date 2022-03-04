2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Sale $15,985 + taxes & licensing 2 1 6 , 6 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

3482A VIN: 1C4RJFAG7DC652444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 216,603 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Bright License Plate Brow Halogen Headlamps Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Bright grille Body-colour fascias Rear window wiper w/washer Front door tinted glass Front license plate bracket Chrome Bodyside Moulding Flipper liftgate glass Tinted windshield glass Hood insulation Bright Side Roof Rails Integrated liftgate rear spoiler Laminated front door glass Interior Air Conditioning ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Base Door Trim Panel Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Passenger Assist Handles Air Filtering Vehicle Information Centre Full Length Floor Console Glove Box Lamp Urethane Shift Knob Day/night rearview mirror Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column Front passenger fold flat seat Pwr accessory delay Cargo tie-down loops Enhanced accident response system active head restraints Instrument cluster w/tachometer Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Cargo trim panel w/storage net Rear 60/40 split-folding seat Carpeted flooring Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Tip Start Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes 160-amp alternator Trailer Sway Damping Standard Duty Engine Cooling 700-amp maintenance-free battery 3.6L VVT V6 engine Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door 195mm front axle 6500# GVWR Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Removable short mast antenna Safety Child safety rear door locks Hill start assist Child seat latch-ready anchor system Child seat upper tether anchorages Front seat side air bags Front/rear side curtain air bags Dual-note electric horns Rain brake support Ready alert braking Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor 3-point centre rear seat belt Additional Features Sill moulding Bright day light opening mouldings Front/rear interior LED reading lamps SiriusXM 3.09 axle ratio Manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: body-colour mirrors caps 195mm rear axle SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

