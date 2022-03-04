$15,985+ tax & licensing
$15,985
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo - Certified
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
Sale
$15,985
+ taxes & licensing
216,603KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8473113
- Stock #: 3482A
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG7DC652444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,603 KM
Vehicle Description
SPECIAL! Was $18528. Now $15985! $2543 discount until Apr 29!
Compare at $18528 - Our Price is just $15985!
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 216,603 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Laredo. This Grand Cherokee Laredo is an incredible value. This capable SUV comes standard with four-wheel drive, Uconnect with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and 6-speaker audio, dual-zone climate control, premium cloth seats, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, power heated mirrors, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG7DC652444.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Bright License Plate Brow
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front door tinted glass
Front license plate bracket
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Flipper liftgate glass
Tinted windshield glass
Hood insulation
Bright Side Roof Rails
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Laminated front door glass
Air Conditioning
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Base Door Trim Panel
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Vehicle Information Centre
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Urethane Shift Knob
Day/night rearview mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front passenger fold flat seat
Pwr accessory delay
Cargo tie-down loops
Enhanced accident response system
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Carpeted flooring
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
Trailer Sway Damping
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Child safety rear door locks
Hill start assist
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front seat side air bags
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Sill moulding
Bright day light opening mouldings
Front/rear interior LED reading lamps
SiriusXM
3.09 axle ratio
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: body-colour mirrors caps
195mm rear axle
SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year radio service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6