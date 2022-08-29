$17,677+ tax & licensing
2013 Lincoln Navigator
BASE
212,814KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9222946
- Stock #: P3650
- VIN: 5LMJJ2J57DEL00708
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $18207 - Our Price is just $17677!
The Lincoln Navigator is a full size luxury SUV that empowers you to rise to new heights. This 2013 Lincoln Navigator is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Exuding a quiet confidence, the design of Lincoln Navigator is inspired by a very particular sort of power. One to which many of us aspire. Its a steadfast strength that radiates outward, silently encircling those around you. From its signature Lincoln grille to its graceful wraparound tail lights, Navigator embraces you and your passengers, surrounding each of you in exquisitely crafted, luxurious comfort. This SUV has 212,814 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMJJ2J57DEL00708.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
