2013 RAM 1500

236,617 KM

Details Description Features

$18,654

+ tax & licensing
$18,654

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$18,654

+ taxes & licensing

236,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7636294
  Stock #: 11756A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 236,617 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, rearview mirror w/microphone, overhead console, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service, bright front bumper, bright rear bumper, bright grille, chrome appearance group, cloth 40/20/40 bench seat, carpeted floor covering, front/rear floor mats, remote keyless entry.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine, 6-speed auto trans , SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service, P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), MINERAL GRAY METALLIC, CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CARPETED FLOOR COVERING, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps, turn signals, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Carpeted floor covering
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
121-LITRE FUEL TANK
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD)
25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine 6-speed auto trans
P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
MINERAL GRAY METALLIC
CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD)
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 180-amp alternator dual rear exhaust electronic throttle control
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth rearview mirror w/microphone overhead console
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service bright front bumper bright rear bumper bright grille chrome appearance group cloth 40/20/40 bench seat carpeted floor covering front/rear floor mats ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

