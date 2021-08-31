2013 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 5.0 -inc: AM/FM stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service, Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth, rearview mirror w/microphone, overhead console, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 17" x 7" aluminum wheels, SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year service, bright front bumper, bright rear bumper, bright grille, chrome appearance group, cloth 40/20/40 bench seat, carpeted floor covering, front/rear floor mats, remote keyless entry.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *25A ST CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 Hemi engine, 6-speed auto trans , SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-year service, P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD), MINERAL GRAY METALLIC, CONVENTIONAL DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CARPETED FLOOR COVERING, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps, turn signals, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start (STD).* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ram 1500 come see us at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5. Just minutes away!
