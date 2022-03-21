$CALL+ tax & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
258,662KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698424
- Stock #: 3568B
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT1DS579786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Graphite
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,662 KM
Vehicle Description
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 258,662 kms. It's steel graphite in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT1DS579786.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6