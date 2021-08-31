Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 3500

402,387 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

1-888-380-6842

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 3500

2013 RAM 3500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

  1. 7687669
  2. 7687669
  3. 7687669
  4. 7687669
  5. 7687669
  6. 7687669
  7. 7687669
  8. 7687669
  9. 7687669
  10. 7687669
  11. 7687669
  12. 7687669
  13. 7687669
  14. 7687669
  15. 7687669
  16. 7687669
  17. 7687669
  18. 7687669
  19. 7687669
  20. 7687669
  21. 7687669
  22. 7687669
  23. 7687669
  24. 7687669
  25. 7687669
  26. 7687669
  27. 7687669
  28. 7687669
  29. 7687669
  30. 7687669
  31. 7687669
  32. 7687669
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

402,387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7687669
  • Stock #: 518483
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL4DG518483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 518483
  • Mileage 402,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2013 Ram 3500! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! It includes heated seats, leather upholstery, a trailer hitch, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2013 RAM 3500 Laramie
 402,387 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Camar...
 14,137 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 140,295 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

1-888-380-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-380-6842

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory