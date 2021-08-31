2013 RAM 3500

Sale $26,995 + taxes & licensing 4 0 2 , 3 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7687669

7687669 Stock #: 518483

518483 VIN: 3C63R3EL4DG518483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 518483

Mileage 402,387 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.