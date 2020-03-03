Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT | Leather | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT | Leather | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Knight Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$10,247

+ taxes & licensing

  • 134,676KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4760688
  • Stock #: P3238
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB2E7322416
Exterior Colour
Rainforest Green
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident Free, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Block Heater, Power Seats, Air Conditioning, Tilt, Cruise, Sunroof!***Why Buy at Knight Automotive Group***We are one of the highest rated Automotive Groups in Saskatchewan. We treat all customers as family, each having different wants and needs. Although we would love to meet you in person, we are happy to provide trade values, best price and quote payments over the phone. We also know that you probably wouldn't buy a vehicle without seeing it therefore we could provide you with a personalized video, or even deliver the vehicle to you!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-CYLINDER (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

