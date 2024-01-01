2014 Chevrolet Equinox

REAR CAMERA

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Brake/transmission interlock

Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters

Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch

Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions

Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted

Rear vision camera, display in radio screen

Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags

Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain