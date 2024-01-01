$11,058+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$11,058
+ taxes & licensing
Used
240,337KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLFEK7E6247925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D3967A
- Mileage 240,337 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $11390 - Our Price is just $11058!
The Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 240,337 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Compare at $11390 - Our Price is just $11058!
The Chevy Equinox has a firm and chic cabin offering convenience and roominess. This 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 240,337 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
- *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
- **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
- ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
- ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
- *****Nitrogen Filled Tires
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Steering wheel, audio controls
Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
Glove box, non-locking
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
Door handles, body colour
Spare tire, compact spare
Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Roof rails, charcoal
Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof mounted
Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Brake/transmission interlock
Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...
Mechanical
3.53 Axle Ratio
All wheel drive, active electronic
Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
Emissions, federal
Emissions, federal requirements
Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
Suspension system, soft ride suspension
Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Generator, 120 amp
Additional Features
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Nissan
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera 240,337 KM $11,058 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum 143,346 KM $25,684 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV - Sunroof 129,484 KM $23,684 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
Call Dealer
306-778-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,058
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Nissan
306-778-7000
2014 Chevrolet Equinox