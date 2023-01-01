$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
93,948KM
Used
VIN 1GC0KVCG3EF116765
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # D12796B
- Mileage 93,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo
Compare at $27656 - Our Price is just $26850!
Whether at work or on the road, the Silverado 2500HD has the brawn to tackle just about anything and the brains to do it with grace. This 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 93,948 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Spare tire lock
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
Pick up box, two tier loading
Chassis, handling/trailering, heavy duty -inc: rear monotube shocks
Body ordering code, fleetside
Air cleaner, high capacity
Cooling, engine oil
Cooling, heavy duty transmission
Generator, 125-amp
Safety
Side guard door beams
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system -inc: trailer sway control & hill start assist
Air bag restraint, frontal single stage, driver and right front passenger
Interior
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers
Defogger, windshield and side window
Door trim panels, colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
Floor covering, vinyl
Climate control, single zone, manual
Cruise control, electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Console, overhead deluxe
Cup holders, front row, centre console, doors and rear seat
Mirror, inside rear-view, prismatic with soft vinyl rim
Steering wheel and column, tilt wheel, adjustable -inc: brake/transmission shift interlock
Exterior
Door handles, black
Bumpers, rear, chrome with step pad
Glass, Solar-Ray, all windows
Mirrors, OSRV mirror LH/RH, manual folding, black
Lights, dual automatic halogen composite -inc: auto exterior lamp control & flash-to-pass feature
Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system
Backup lamps, combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: license plate lamp, cargo lamp
Bumpers, front, includes chrome bumper
Grille, moulded plastic -inc: chrome surround & integral centre emblem
Lights, indicator, at a tap three to pass, six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
Media / Nav / Comm
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Antenna, radio mast
Additional Features
(4) standard speakers
Brakes, antilock, 4-wheel ABS, front and rear disc
Lights, centre high mounted stop lamp
Instrumentation, speedometer, tachometer, odometer -inc: trip odometer, fuel level & engine temp, voltmeter, oil pressure, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS does not apply to spare tire)
Axle, rear, 4.10 ratio (N/A w/LML Engine)
Recovery hooks, two, front mounted
Child safety restraints, LATCH lower anchor and tethers
Driver information centre -inc: driver warnings & messages, engine hours, trans temp, trailer gain output (if equipped), oil life, relearn tire position, remote key relearn, feature setting menus *Detailed description of all functions provided in owner...
GVWR, 4309 kg (9,500 lb)
Sunshades, left/right hand padded, right hand visor mirror -inc: LH w/pocket
Engine, 6.0L SFI V8 flex-fuel
Transfer case, floor-mounted shifter (4WD models, 4 high, 4 low)
Seat belts, 3-point safety belts -inc: front outboard seat & centre seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500