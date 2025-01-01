$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Crew
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
Used
104,778KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG9ER401412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Quad Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Stow 'N Go
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan