2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

104,778 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

12135801

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Crew

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,778KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG9ER401412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Quad Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Stow 'N Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan