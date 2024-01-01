$8,994+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
SXT
2014 Dodge Journey
SXT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$8,994
+ taxes & licensing
Used
280,000KM
VIN 3C4PDCCG8ET233082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13017A
- Mileage 280,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Seat Video Group!
For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2014 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 280,000 kms. It's copper pearl coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Rear Seat Video Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCCG8ET233082.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Rear Seat Video Group
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
