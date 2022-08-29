2014 Dodge Journey

$12,587 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 1 0 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9067171

9067171 Stock #: 3598B

3598B VIN: 3C4PDDFG4ET220217

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3598B

Mileage 202,104 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.