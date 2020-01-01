Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE AWD, HEATED SEATS, SAT RADIO, REAR CAM

2014 Ford Escape

SE AWD, HEATED SEATS, SAT RADIO, REAR CAM

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

1-888-380-6842

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,175KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4489710
  • Stock #: B74113
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX8EUB74113
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Introducing the 2014 Ford Escape SE AWD! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: air, tilt, cruise, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, rear camera,Synch bluetooth system, satellite radio, heated bucket seats, privacy glass, remote start, fully automatic headlights, an overhead console, and a split folding rear seat. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine 6 speed automatic transmission and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. This price is hard to beat and we do have low rate financing available on-the-spot OAC. If you have credit issues, we have a program for that and can help. We finance your future, not your past. You will have a pleasant shopping experience here that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. 1FMCU9GX8EUB74113 REDUCED PRICE DOWN TO $16,995.00...

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Traction Control System
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • 4th Door
  • Fully loaded
  • Electronic Compass
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet

