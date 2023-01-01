Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control!</b><br> <br> The Mustang has always been about style, fun, and value. Some things never change. This 2014 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The 2014 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and youll see why its the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, its still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. Its easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This coupe has 114,561 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8AM5E5225199 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8AM5E5225199</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2014 Ford Mustang

114,561 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Mustang

V6

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Mustang

V6

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,561KM
Used
VIN 1ZVBP8AM5E5225199

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 12544C
  • Mileage 114,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

The Mustang has always been about style, fun, and value. Some things never change. This 2014 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2014 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This coupe has 114,561 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8AM5E5225199.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2014 Ford Mustang V6 for sale in Swift Current, SK
2014 Ford Mustang V6 114,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 27,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Longhorn for sale in Swift Current, SK
2021 RAM 1500 Longhorn 64,281 KM $63,853 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Mustang