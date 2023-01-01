Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

173,996 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

2014 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,996KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164063
  • Stock #: 23T146
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS6EW133803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

