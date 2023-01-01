$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2014 Jeep Cherokee
2014 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
173,996KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164063
- Stock #: 23T146
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS6EW133803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,996 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Remote Trunk Release
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Remote Fuel Cover Release
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4