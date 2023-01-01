2014 Jeep Cherokee

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 9 9 6 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 173,996 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Tachometer Trip Odometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Map Lights remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Remote Trunk Release Inside Hood Release Door Map Pockets Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch All Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Security Anti-Theft Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Fully loaded Power Lift Gates Home Link System Illuminated Visor Mirror Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

