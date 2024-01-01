Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> Compare at $16362 - Our Price is just $15885! <br> <br> Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canadas best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 169,364 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS7EW203312 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS7EW203312</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://standarddodge.ca/financing target=_blank>https://standarddodge.ca/financing</a><br><br> <br/><br>* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5! <br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

2014 Jeep Cherokee

169,364 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,364KM
VIN 1C4PJMCS7EW203312

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12795A
  • Mileage 169,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $16362 - Our Price is just $15885!

Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 169,364 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS7EW203312.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Standard Dodge

Used 2018 RAM 2500 SLT for sale in Swift Current, SK
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 284,601 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus for sale in Swift Current, SK
2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus 53,682 KM $54,855 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum for sale in Swift Current, SK
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 316,249 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Standard Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

Call Dealer

306-773-XXXX

(click to show)

306-773-9301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee