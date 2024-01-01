$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,364KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMCS7EW203312
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12795A
- Mileage 169,364 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $16362 - Our Price is just $15885!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 169,364 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS7EW203312.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Compare at $16362 - Our Price is just $15885!
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 169,364 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS7EW203312.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2018 RAM 2500 SLT 284,601 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport Plus 53,682 KM $54,855 + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 316,249 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2014 Jeep Cherokee