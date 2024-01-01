$55,904+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$55,904
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,672KM
VIN 1C4RJFCM8EC332991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cashmere Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Brown/Lt. Frost
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12686A
- Mileage 200,672 KM
Vehicle Description
Diesel Engine, Leather Seats, Advanced Technology Group!
According to Edmunds, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 200,672 kms. It's cashmere pearl coat in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Engine, Leather Seats, Advanced Technology Group.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCM8EC332991.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Powertrain
Diesel Engine
Additional Features
Advanced Technology Group
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee