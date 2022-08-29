2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$14,889 + taxes & licensing 2 8 8 , 2 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9222943

9222943 Stock #: P3651

P3651 VIN: 1C4RJFCM7EC427221

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3651

Mileage 288,239 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.