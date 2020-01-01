2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- Split Bench Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Spray in Bedliner
- Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
- Class IV Receiver Hitch
- 121 LITRE FUEL TANK
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Black Clearcoat
- Conventional Spare Tire
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
- PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
- SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
- ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
- RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display USB Charging Ports Media Hub (USB AUX) Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Temperature & Compass Gauge
- ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
- TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
- Customer Preferred Package 22C|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Black Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition III|Add Spray in Bedliner|Spray in Bedliner|Class IV Receiver Hitch|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|32 Gal...
