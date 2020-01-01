2014 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat

Vinyl Seats

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Spray in Bedliner

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Class IV Receiver Hitch

121 LITRE FUEL TANK

Carpet Floor Covering

Black Clearcoat

Conventional Spare Tire

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT

PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display

SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service

ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry

RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display USB Charging Ports Media Hub (USB AUX) Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Temperature & Compass Gauge

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift

Customer Preferred Package 22C|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Black Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition III|Add Spray in Bedliner|Spray in Bedliner|Class IV Receiver Hitch|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|32 Gal...

