2014 RAM 1500

ST

2014 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Contact Seller

$29,820

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,644KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4404333
  • Stock #: 10878A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4ES459495
Exterior Colour
Black Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Diesel Gray/Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Vinyl Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • 121 LITRE FUEL TANK
  • Carpet Floor Covering
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
  • PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
  • ST POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 AM/FM/BT -inc: 5.0" Touch Screen Display USB Charging Ports Media Hub (USB AUX) Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Overhead Console Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth Temperature & Compass Gauge
  • ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Flexible Fuel Vehicle 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Rotary Shifter Electronic Shift
  • Customer Preferred Package 22C|3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine|8-Spd Auto 845RE Trans (Make)|Black Clear Coat|Monotone Paint|Special Scheduling Condition III|Add Spray in Bedliner|Spray in Bedliner|Class IV Receiver Hitch|ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera|32 Gal...

Knight Dodge

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

