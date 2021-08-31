Menu
2014 RAM 1500

145,003 KM

Details Description Features

$24,576

+ tax & licensing
$24,576

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

2014 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$24,576

+ taxes & licensing

145,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7636291
  • Stock #: B11812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 145,003 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) , REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Customer Activated GPS Navigation, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD), DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK CLEARCOAT, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Black Clearcoat
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD)
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
DIESEL GRAY/BLACK CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD)
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription Media Hub (SD USB AUX) 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Customer Activated GPS Navigation Uconnect Voice Comma...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

