2014 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS (STD).* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SLT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) , REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: Remote SD Card Slot, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio w/1-Year Subscription, Media Hub (SD, USB, AUX), 8.4" Touch Screen Display, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Customer Activated GPS Navigation, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle (STD), DIESEL GRAY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK CLEARCOAT, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5