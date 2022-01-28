$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-773-9301
2014 RAM 2500
LONGHORN
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8266326
- Stock #: 11959B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Western Brown
- Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 334,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 2500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE GOLD CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE), 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio , WESTERN BROWN, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler, TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield, POWER SUNROOF, POWER CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: manual fold-away.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5 can get you a tried-and-true 2500 today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Standard Dodge
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.