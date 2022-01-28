Menu
2014 RAM 2500

334,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Dodge

306-773-9301

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

LONGHORN

2014 RAM 2500

LONGHORN

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

334,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8266326
  • Stock #: 11959B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Western Brown
  • Interior Colour Lt Frost Beige/Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 334,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE GOLD CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE), 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio , WESTERN BROWN, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler, TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires, SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: transfer case skid plate shield, POWER SUNROOF, POWER CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: manual fold-away.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Lower Two Tone Paint
RamBox Cargo Management System
Clearance Lamps
White Gold Clearcoat
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Wheel to Wheel Side Steps
Single Disc Remote CD Player
Western Brown
Delete Spray In Bedliner
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
KEYLESS ENTER 'N GO W/PASSIVE ENTRY -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (68RFE) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
POWER CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: manual fold-away
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FK LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (68RFE) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180-Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) R...
LT FROST BEIGE/BROWN PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: Laser-etched filigree included on the Lt Pebble Beige/Dark Brown seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Dodge

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

