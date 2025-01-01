Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

169,464 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

12501097

2014 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,464KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB9EU061419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25T069
  • Mileage 169,464 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Remote Fuel Cover Release

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2014 Toyota Venza