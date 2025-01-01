$15,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN AWD
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,464KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB9EU061419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25T069
- Mileage 169,464 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Remote Fuel Cover Release
