2015 Buick Enclave
Leather
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
$26,995
- Listing ID: 9205225
- Stock #: 344241
- VIN: 5GAKVBKD5FJ344241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,181 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the 2015 Buick Enclave! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! It includes power seats, a built-in garage door transmitter, a blind spot monitoring system, and leather upholstery. A 3.6 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. With a friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, superb customer care, and competitive prices, our dealership is a great place to do business.
