2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera
Location
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
306-778-7000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,496KM
VIN 1G1PC5SB4F7222888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4011A
- Mileage 113,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Style, reliability, and value all come standard on the Chevy Cruze. This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 113,496 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.
Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Standard Nissan
1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6
2015 Chevrolet Cruze