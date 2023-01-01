Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

208,899 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Crew Loaded Great Deal!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Crew Loaded Great Deal!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

  1. 9800815
  2. 9800815
  3. 9800815
  4. 9800815
  5. 9800815
  6. 9800815
  7. 9800815
  8. 9800815
  9. 9800815
  10. 9800815
  11. 9800815
  12. 9800815
  13. 9800815
  14. 9800815
  15. 9800815
  16. 9800815
  17. 9800815
  18. 9800815
  19. 9800815
  20. 9800815
  21. 9800815
  22. 9800815
  23. 9800815
  24. 9800815
  25. 9800815
  26. 9800815
  27. 9800815
  28. 9800815
  29. 9800815
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
208,899KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9800815
  • Stock #: 23T065
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEGXFF629000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHEV SILVERADO 2500HD, 4X4, CREW CAB, 6.0 L GAS V8 ENGINE W/366 HP, 6 SPEED AUTO, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING AIR, TILT, CRUISE, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ONSTAR, TRIP COMPUTER, KEYLESS ENTRY, ELECTRONIC SHIFT 4X4, 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH W/FOLDING ARMREST, REMOTE START, AM/FM/XM CD SOUND SYSTEM, TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, STEP BARS, SPRAY-IN BOX LINER AND SO MUCH MORE! GOOD SOLID HEAVY DUTY TRUCK THAT IS PRICED TO SELL AT ONLY $21,995. TRADES WELCOME, DONT MISS IT! 1GC1KVEGXFF629000

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
remote start
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Box Liner
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats
Bench Seating

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd

2021 Hyundai Venue T...
 21,154 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 208,899 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 252,698 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Gauvin Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

(click to show)

888-813-0604

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory