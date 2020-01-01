Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Knight Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,570KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4398348
  • Stock #: 11172B
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG8FN736878
Exterior Colour
Vivid Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Mid-Size Cars, 4dr Sdn Limited FWD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • Vivid Blue Pearl
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5)
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio
  • WHEELS: 18" X 8" SATIN SILVER ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P235/45R18 BSW AS
  • Tires: P235/45R18 BSW AS
  • Requires Subscription
  • COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear A/C & Heat Ducts Remote Start System Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets Humidity Sensor Heated Steering Wheel ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD) 730 Amp Maintenance Free Battery
  • RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: 8.4" Touchscreen Nav Ready! See Dealer For Details GPS Antenna Input

