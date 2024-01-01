Menu
For a safe, reliable family vehicle thats also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>Theres no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. Its the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, theres entertainment for everyone. Its time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 292,991 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

292,991 KM

Details Description

Canada Value Pkg

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Used
292,991KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB5FT737405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12779A
  • Mileage 292,991 KM

Vehicle Description

For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 292,991 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB5FT737405.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
o~o

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

