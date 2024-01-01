$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
292,991KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB5FT737405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12779A
- Mileage 292,991 KM
Vehicle Description
For a safe, reliable family vehicle that's also stylish and fun to drive, look no further than this Dodge Journey. This 2015 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 292,991 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDCAB5FT737405.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
2015 Dodge Journey