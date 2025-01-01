$13,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD Loaded, Leather, Heated Seats & Much More!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C25T0
- Mileage 152,337 KM
Vehicle Description
?? **Drive Away in Style with Gauvin Motors Limited!** ??
Introducing the **2015 Ford Escape SE All-Wheel Drive** your perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality!
**Features You'll Love:**
- **Powerful Four-Cylinder Engine** for a smooth ride
- **Leather Interior** for that touch of elegance
- **Heated Bucket Seats** to keep you cozy in any weather
- **10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat** for ultimate comfort
- **Dual Zone Climate Control** to keep everyone happy
- **Premium Sound System** with Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and CD Player for your entertainment
- **Rear Camera** for easy parking and added safety
- **Keyless Entry** for your convenience
- **Privacy Glass** for a little extra peace and quiet
This Escape is in **beautiful condition** and is **priced to sell!** Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and functionality. Trades are welcome and low rate on the spot financing is available. Dont miss it!
?? **Visit Gauvin Motors Limited today and take this beauty for a spin!** Your adventure awaits! ??
Vehicle Features
