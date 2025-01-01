Menu
2015 Ford Escape SE All-Wheel Drive

**Features You'll Love:**
- **Powerful Four-Cylinder Engine** for a smooth ride
- **Leather Interior** for that touch of elegance
- **Heated Bucket Seats** to keep you cozy in any weather
- **10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat** for ultimate comfort
- **Dual Zone Climate Control** to keep everyone happy
- **Premium Sound System** with Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and CD Player for your entertainment
- **Rear Camera** for easy parking and added safety
- **Keyless Entry** for your convenience
- **Privacy Glass** for a little extra peace and quiet

This Escape is in **beautiful condition** and is **priced to sell!** Don't miss your chance to own a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and functionality. Trades are welcome and low rate on the spot financing is available.

2015 Ford Escape

152,337 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape

4WD Loaded, Leather, Heated Seats & Much More!

12522688

2015 Ford Escape

4WD Loaded, Leather, Heated Seats & Much More!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,337KM
VIN 1FMCU9GX5FUB83028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Impact Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C25T0
  • Mileage 152,337 KM

Vehicle Description

?? **Drive Away in Style with Gauvin Motors Limited!** ??

Introducing the **2015 Ford Escape SE All-Wheel Drive** your perfect blend of performance, luxury, and practicality!

**Features You'll Love:**
- **Powerful Four-Cylinder Engine** for a smooth ride
- **Leather Interior** for that touch of elegance
- **Heated Bucket Seats** to keep you cozy in any weather
- **10-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat** for ultimate comfort
- **Dual Zone Climate Control** to keep everyone happy
- **Premium Sound System** with Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, and CD Player for your entertainment
- **Rear Camera** for easy parking and added safety
- **Keyless Entry** for your convenience
- **Privacy Glass** for a little extra peace and quiet

This Escape is in **beautiful condition** and is **priced to sell!** Dont miss your chance to own a vehicle that combines style, comfort, and functionality. Trades are welcome and low rate on the spot financing is available. Dont miss it!

?? **Visit Gauvin Motors Limited today and take this beauty for a spin!** Your adventure awaits! ??

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Center Arm Rest
On-Glass Antenna

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2015 Ford Escape