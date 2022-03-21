Menu
2015 Ford Escape

89,078 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2015 Ford Escape

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,078KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8751074
  Stock #: 3574A
  VIN: 1FMCU9G9XFUC09284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Graphite Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3574A
  • Mileage 89,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SYNC, SiriusXM!

With athletic looks and a quiet, stylish interior, this Ford Escape distinguishes itself in a crowd of small crossovers. This 2015 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 89,078 kms. It's maroon in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9G9XFUC09284.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.standardnissan.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Why buy from Standard Nissan in Swift Current, SK? Our dealership is owned & operated by a local family that has been serving the automotive needs of local clients for over 110 years! We rely on a reputation of fair deals with good service and top products. With your support, we are able to give back to the community.

Every retail vehicle new or used purchased from us receives our 5-star package:
  • *Platinum Tire & Rim Road Hazzard Coverage
  • **Platinum Security Theft Prevention & Insurance
  • ***Key Fob & Remote Replacement
  • ****$20 Oil Change Discount For As Long As You Own Your Car
  • *****Nitrogen Filled Tires

Buyers from all over have also discovered our customer service and deals as we deliver all over the prairies & beyond!#BetterTogether o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Sync
SiriusXM

Buy From Home Available

Email Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

