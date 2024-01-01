Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> Compare at $17465 - Our Price is just $15796! <br> <br> The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. <br> <br>The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If youre tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 180,414 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D8XFGA58370 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D8XFGA58370</a>.

2015 Ford Explorer

180,414 KM

$15,796

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

Sale

$15,796

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,414KM
VIN 1FM5K8D8XFGA58370

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12472B
  • Mileage 180,414 KM

Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!

Compare at $17465 - Our Price is just $15796!

The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 180,414 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D8XFGA58370.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

2015 Ford Explorer