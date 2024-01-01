$15,796+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT
2015 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
Sale
$15,796
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,414KM
VIN 1FM5K8D8XFGA58370
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12472B
- Mileage 180,414 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM!
The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 180,414 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D8XFGA58370.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Email Standard Dodge
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
$15,796
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2015 Ford Explorer