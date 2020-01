2015 FORD EXPLORER XLT, AWD, 3.5L V6, FULLY EQUIPPED INCLUDING 3RD ROW SEAT, REAR AIR/ HEAT, REAR CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER REAR HATCH, HEATED FRONT POWER BUCKET SEATS, AM/FM CD WITH MP3 JACK AND SATELLITE RADIO, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PRIVACY GLASS, DRIVING LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, ELECTRONIC COMPASS/ THERMOMETER, TOW PACKAGE AND SO MUCH MORE! EXCELLENT CONDITION, , YOU WONT FIND A NICER ONE FOR LESS.... ONLY $18,495. DONT MISS NOW IT!! NOW REDUCED TO $17,995 1FM5K8D84FGA72989

Safety Fog Lights

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Rearview Camera

DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate Comfort Air Conditioning

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Tow Package

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

3RD ROW SEATING

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Security Anti-Theft Windows rear window defogger

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

4th Door

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Electronic Compass

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Wheels: 18' Painted Aluminum

Comfort Package

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic

Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats

Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6

Equipment Group 202A

Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW

3.65 Axle Ratio

SYNC w/MyFord Touch

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Capable

GVWR: 2794 kgs

Drivers/ Passenger Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.