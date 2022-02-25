Menu
2015 Ford Explorer

192,991 KM

Details Features

$23,343

+ tax & licensing
$23,343

+ taxes & licensing

Standard Nissan

306-778-7000

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

$23,343

+ taxes & licensing

192,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8383119
  • Stock #: 3534A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D85FGB99556

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 192,991 KM

Vehicle Features

3rd Row Seat,AM/FM Stereo,Satellite Radio,WiFi Hotspot,Bucket Seats,Fog Lamps,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Multi-Zone A/C,MP3 Player,Stability Control,Power Door Locks,Auxiliary Audio Input,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,ABS,Power Steering,Climate Control,P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Standard Nissan

Standard Nissan

1420 South Service Rd, Swift Current, SK S9H 3X6

306-778-7000

